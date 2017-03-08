Pan, moon of Saturn, looks like a cos...

Pan, moon of Saturn, looks like a cosmic ravioli

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Canada.com

This raw, unprocessed image released by NASA shows Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, on March 7, 2017, and was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. In a stunning set of close-ups, Pan, a diminutive moon of Saturn, looks like a floating ravioli lost in space, or a wrinkled flying saucer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 15 hr Daddyseeker 48
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sat Kirby The Star Wa... 112
babash's angels (Mar '06) Sat BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Fri hufty 1
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 9 Kelly 211
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC