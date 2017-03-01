Palo Alto: City studies impact of Sta...

Palo Alto: City studies impact of Stanforda s growth plans

Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Stanford officials say their goal is to achieve "no net new commute trips" to the campus after adding nearly 2.3 million square feet of academic buildings and housing by 2035. But some Palo Alto council members doubt the university's growth won't have a negative impact on the city's traffic, parking, housing and services.

Mountain View, CA

