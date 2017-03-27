NASA Projects Advance Technology for Additive Manufacturing in Space
While manufacturing companies and parts suppliers are embracing 3D printing and additive manufacturing for a variety of applications, there is perhaps no location more remote and difficult to supply than space. While manufacturing companies and parts suppliers are embracing additive manufacturing for a variety of applications, the technology is particularly relevant in operations in remote locations that are difficult to supply such as oil platforms or remote mining operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|35 min
|Caliboy
|98
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|39 min
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|23 hr
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC