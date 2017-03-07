Mountain View police: Drugs, loaded assault rifle found at home
Mark Damilano, 47, and Guinevere Lashmett, 27, were arrested Friday after officers served a search warrant at their home in the 500 block of Calderon Avenue. In addition to finding several bags of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales, officers found a loaded AK-47 and several stolen identification cards, according to police.
