Mountain View police: Drugs, loaded assault rifle found at home

Mark Damilano, 47, and Guinevere Lashmett, 27, were arrested Friday after officers served a search warrant at their home in the 500 block of Calderon Avenue. In addition to finding several bags of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales, officers found a loaded AK-47 and several stolen identification cards, according to police.

