Mountain View offering path to free bachelora s degrees

The Working Scholars Program in Mountain View is designed to help those who work or live in the city to achieve a bachelor's degree through an on-line study program. A meeting is planned Saturday for people who want to learn about the Mountain View Working Scholars program, which is intended "to provide anyone who lives or works in Mountain View an ultra-affordable, accredited bachelor's degree program designed to fit into the busy life of a working adult."

