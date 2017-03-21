Media Alert: Esd Alliance to Host Ceo Outlook April 6
Semiconductor Engineering's Ed Sperling to Moderate Panel of Four Noted CEOs/Alliance Board Members on the Semiconductor Design Ecosystem WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem WHAT: Will host the CEO Outlook moderated by Ed Sperling, editor-in-chief of Semiconductor Engineering and featuring ESD Alliance Board Members: WHEN: Thursday, April 6, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. Dinner and drinks will be provided. A private reception for ESD Alliance members only to mingle with speakers will begin at 5:30pm.
