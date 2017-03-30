Measure V lawsuit comes to major mile...

Measure V lawsuit comes to major milestone

The lawsuit over Mountain View's Measure V will get its first major courtroom hearing next week, and the stakes are huge for both sides. At question is whether the rent-control law should go immediately into effect -- potentially requiring landlords to drop rents on thousands of apartments in a matter of days.

