(Matchmaker): Looking for a Company That Offers Career Growth in the Pastry and Baking Industry?

Bon Appetit @ Google in Mountain View, California, is hiring passionate Pastry Cooks and Bakers to use their talents in our high-volume kitchens! Bakers must have 1- to 2-plus years with a background in large production of natural levain dough, shaping, scoring, baking, and willing to work mid to late afternoon Sunday-Thursday for bread production. And also looking for people with 1-plus years of viennoiserie background for producing croissant dough and morning pastries.

