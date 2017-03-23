Man shot to death in Ocean View neighborhood
An investigation was underway Friday into the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in the Mountain View neighborhood. Officers sent to the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday found James Gerald Arberry of San Diego in the street suffering from an apparent bullet wound to his upper body, San Diego police Lt.
