'Love Sick' in Mountain View

1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

"Love Sick," a new musical based on the erotic Old Testament text "The Song of Songs," will run for one more weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts , with shows March 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 and 7 p.m. The show, set in ancient Jerusalem, tells the story of a woman stuck in a passionless marriage who embarks on an intense love affair with an admirer. Ofra Daniel, founder of Jewish Circle Theatre and co-creator of the show, stars as Tirzah.

