Korn + Stone Sour Announce 2017 Summe...

Korn + Stone Sour Announce 2017 Summer Tour

It's going to be another stellar summer touring season once again! It was previously revealed that Korn and Stone Sour would be teaming up for a North American tour and now all of the dates and support acts have finally been revealed! The unofficial announcement came last night at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. where Corey Taylor joined Korn onstage to perform "A Different World" , unveiling the news after the song's conclusion, exclaiming, "It's gonna be the party of the motherfking century, do you feel it!?" An official press release was just released revealing that Korn and Stone Sour will be joined on "The Serenity of Summer" run by Babymetal , Skillet , Yelawolf, Ded and Islander .

