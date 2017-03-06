Korn + Stone Sour Announce 2017 Summer Tour
It's going to be another stellar summer touring season once again! It was previously revealed that Korn and Stone Sour would be teaming up for a North American tour and now all of the dates and support acts have finally been revealed! The unofficial announcement came last night at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. where Corey Taylor joined Korn onstage to perform "A Different World" , unveiling the news after the song's conclusion, exclaiming, "It's gonna be the party of the motherfking century, do you feel it!?" An official press release was just released revealing that Korn and Stone Sour will be joined on "The Serenity of Summer" run by Babymetal , Skillet , Yelawolf, Ded and Islander .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|axc 1157
|32
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Kelly
|209
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC