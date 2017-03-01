Juggle ones, zeros, hackers and heroes at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View
Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Kave
|25
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Sat
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Fri
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Swish
|161
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC