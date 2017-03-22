John DeSoto -- 90th birthday
John married Mary Marin in 1955 and they are the parents of Debbie and Doug Kundrat and granddaughter, Lizzy of Mountain View, Calif., and Delbert and Rose DeSoto of Littleton. He will be honored at an open house at Sam and Louie's Restaurant, 310 Main Street, on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m..
