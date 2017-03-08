Intuit's sleek new Building 20 helps ...

Intuit's sleek new Building 20 helps save area birds' lives

Noted as one of the most bird-friendly structures in Silicon Valley, Intuit 's new Building 20, which opened in late 2016, adds a much-needed contemporary touch to the campus while creating a harmonious union with their feathered neighbors. Located next to Google's main campus in Mountain View, Intuit's new main structure is sort of a town hall for employees, a main space for gathering and hanging out at lunch, in between projects, or meeting clients.

