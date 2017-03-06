INFOGRAPHIC: Everything you need to k...

INFOGRAPHIC: Everything you need to know about autonomous vehicles

A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California Even in 1939, General Motors had an exhibit called "Futurama" at the New York World's Fair that presented a model of the world 20 years in the future. Central to this display was a system of automated highways and vast suburbs, with a focus on how automation could reduce traffic congestion and lead to the free-flowing movement of people and goods.

