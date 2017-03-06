INFOGRAPHIC: Everything you need to know about autonomous vehicles
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California Even in 1939, General Motors had an exhibit called "Futurama" at the New York World's Fair that presented a model of the world 20 years in the future. Central to this display was a system of automated highways and vast suburbs, with a focus on how automation could reduce traffic congestion and lead to the free-flowing movement of people and goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Thunderheart344
|28
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|209
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC