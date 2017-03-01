In Mountain View, retrofitting vehicl...

In Mountain View, retrofitting vehicles to make them self-driving

20 hrs ago

Drive.ai of Mountain View touts its cars ability to handle themselves in a downpour - typically a challenge for self-driving vehicles. In the race to develop self-driving cars, Mountain View startup Drive.ai is focused on making the vehicles think more like humans do, drawing on a kind of artificial intelligence known as deep learning, which trains computers to adapt to different circumstances.

Mountain View, CA

