Happy Birthday Lou Reed: Bridge School Set In 1987 + 2013 Tribute
Today marks what would be the 75th birthday of late rock 'n' roll legend Lou Reed . The Velvet Underground's co-founding frontman was a one-of-a-kind artist that influenced many of his contemporaries and countless followers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Full
|15
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|MAGA2016
|46
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Wed
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Wed
|Hate Apple
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC