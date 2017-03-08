Google's new dome-home wins city appr...

Google's new dome-home wins city approval

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Plans for Google's Charleston East campus in Mountain View's North Bayshore won City Council approval Tuesday night. Courtesy of city of Mountain View After nearly 10 years of planning, Google's vision to create a premier headquarters in Mountain View's North Bayshore will become a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Joshdad69 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Ron 210
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 5 hr Liberals are dumb 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Mar 3 Swish 161
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC