Google escalates self-driving battle with Uber

In this May 13, 2015, file photo, Google's self-driving Lexus drives along street during a demonstration at Google campus in Mountain View, California A self-driving car company founded by Google is presenting new evidence to support allegations that a former manager stole technology sold to Uber to help the ride-hailing service build its own robot-powered vehicles. Waymo, a project hatched by Google eight years ago, wove its tale of deceit in sworn statements filed on Friday in a San Francisco federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.