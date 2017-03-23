Google Creates Training Space On Silicon Valley Campus For Howard University Students
'Howard West' is an environment where the university's computer science students can immerse themselves in tech training and culture. he tech industry has come under an avalanche of criticism in recent years over its lack of racial and gender diversity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Lucas
|86
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC