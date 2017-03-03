Fremont, Union City mull expanding fees for affordable housing
Fremont and Union City are reevaluating the affordable housing impact fees they charge developers, with the goal of generating more revenue to create additional housing. The Union City City Council voted Tuesday to accept the findings of a new study that clarifies how development of market-rate homes and commercial space can create a bigger need for affordable housing, according to the staff report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|9 hr
|MAGA2016
|50
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Fri
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Fri
|jsegrcany
|18
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Swish
|161
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC