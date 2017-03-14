Former assemblyman wants to reform Prop 13

The role of government is to serve the common good, says Rich Gordon, a former United Methodist minister, former state assemblyman whose district included Mountain View, former San Mateo County supervisor and advocate of bipartisanship. The common good has long been Gordon's aim, whether in his efforts with troubled youth, with a public education system that does not serve all students equally, with creating housing affordable for people with low and moderate incomes, with protecting a natural environment that is under threat.

