Former assemblyman wants to reform Pr...

Former assemblyman wants to reform Prop 13

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

The role of government is to serve the common good, says Rich Gordon, a former United Methodist minister, former state assemblyman whose district included Mountain View, former San Mateo County supervisor and advocate of bipartisanship. The common good has long been Gordon's aim, whether in his efforts with troubled youth, with a public education system that does not serve all students equally, with creating housing affordable for people with low and moderate incomes, with protecting a natural environment that is under threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr Medic14261 57
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 12 hr Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 12 hr Luke A 213
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb '17 Earl 2
Makayla Ramsey Feb '17 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb '17 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC