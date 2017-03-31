Few opt to build companion units

Few opt to build companion units

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

It was a no-brainer last year when Mountain View leaders tried to recruit local homeowners to help solve the local housing crisis. At the time, the city loosened rules and cut fees in hopes of encouraging more suburban homeowners to build secondary homes on their properties, known as companion units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 35 min Caliboy 98
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 39 min Raddock 218
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 23 hr Walter White 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC