El Camino apartments win council approval

While a 204-unit apartment project off El Camino Real won unanimous support from the Mountain View City Council last week, it became the latest disappointment in the city's push to expand affordable housing through private development. The project, tucked between the 2200 blocks of El Camino Real and Latham Street, would have only 10 affordable apartments.

