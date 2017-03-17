Downtown study finds retail on the ropes
There's money to be made in downtown Mountain View these days -- that is, if you're in the right line of business. A new city economic report on the Castro Street area found that restaurants and the demand for tech office space are lifting Mountain View's downtown to unprecedented growth and sales.
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|shayan
|64
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Kelly
|215
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mar 13
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
