Don't Believe the Self-Driving Car Crash Hype
After centuries of getting around primarily via horses, many people viewed the first automobiles with apprehension. This newfangled "horseless carriage" was considered too fast and dangerous to ever catch on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|vic
|112
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC