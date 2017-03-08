Didi has opened a self-driving lab in the U.S. with famed Jeep hacker Charlie Miller
Didi, China's largest ride-hail player, is getting serious about self-driving cars. The company, which acquired Uber's China assets in August 2016, today is opening an artificial intelligence lab right in the backyard of many of its self-driving competitors in Mountain View, Calif.
