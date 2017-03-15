Didi Chuxing Sets Up Research Institute In Silicon Valley
China's Didi Chuxing announced plans to establish its Didi American research institute to attract top scientific research talents for the development in two core sectors: big data security and smart driving. Located in Mountain View, California, Didi's American research institute will focus on the technical development and application of cloud security, deep learning, human-computer interaction, computer vision and imaging, and smart driving.
