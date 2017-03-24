Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 24

Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 24

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Inside Bay Area

This photo by Kathryn Flores of San Mateo, of her dog Dinah, was the first-place winner of the inaugural Petparrazzi contest, and raised raised $1,760 for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. The 2017 contest begins on April 1. Those who know what the word "embouchure" means may want to visit West Valley Music, 262 Castro St., Mountain View, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, because Wayne Tanabe will be there for a meet-and-greet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Runner3446 87
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sun F Google 114
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC