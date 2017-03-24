Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 24
This photo by Kathryn Flores of San Mateo, of her dog Dinah, was the first-place winner of the inaugural Petparrazzi contest, and raised raised $1,760 for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. The 2017 contest begins on April 1. Those who know what the word "embouchure" means may want to visit West Valley Music, 262 Castro St., Mountain View, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, because Wayne Tanabe will be there for a meet-and-greet.
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Runner3446
|87
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|F Google
|114
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
