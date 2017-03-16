County gang sweep leads to 15 arrests
Fifteen people were arrested across Santa Clara County last week as part of a gang task force co-sponsored by the Mountain View Police Department. The task force has been a regular operation for about 20 years, teaming up various South Bay police agencies to check on known gang members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Jojo
|62
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Ron
|214
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mon
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC