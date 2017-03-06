Council seeks to solve some familiar ...

Council seeks to solve some familiar challenges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's City Council gathered on Feb. 27 to brainstorm their priorities for the next two years. The annual goal-setting is the city's launchpad for taking stock and laying out new programs and initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Sat Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Fri Liberals are dumb 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Fri Swish 161
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC