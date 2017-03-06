Computer History Museum Enhances Visi...

Computer History Museum Enhances Visitor Experience with New...

The Computer History Museum today announced a new, enhanced augmented reality public mobile tour of its landmark "Revolution: The First 2000 Years of Computing" exhibition. Leveraging Google's Tango technology with GuidiGo's new augmented reality platform, the museum experience is now enhanced with additional AR content powered by Tango-enabled phones.

