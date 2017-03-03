City to hire valets for free public parking
Looking to free up some parking space downtown, Mountain View will be taking a page from the Ritz-Carlton by bringing private valets to one of the city's largest lots. The new valet service, expected to launch sometime in spring and run for a year, is going to be tested out at the parking lot at the corner of Franklin and Villa streets, across from the Tied House).
