City barrels ahead with on-demand fuel rules

There's a plethora of apps that deliver a hot meal to your doorstep; with a few clicks, you can have a mini-bar and bartender rendezvous at your house; you can even pay to have someone come by and give you a hug. But what about an app for a gasoline truck that goes door-to-door to fill-up people's cars? For that idea, Mountain View elected leaders indicated on Tuesday they weren't quite ready to embrace the latest modern convenience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.