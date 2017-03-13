Celebrate The Return Of Daylight Saving With Napping Day
National Napping Day is celebrated on the day following the return of daylight saving time to give people the opportunity to catch up on the hour of sleep that they lost out on when clocks shifted to the spring time. A Boston University professor, William Anthony, has been credited with the creating of the event in 1999, primarily to emphasize on the importance of sleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|21 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC