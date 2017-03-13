California's proposed self-driving la...

California's proposed self-driving laws eschew the driver's license

California's DMV is considering rules that would allow self-driving cars without steering wheels and pedals to be tested on public roads, and that would do away with driver's licenses in some cases. Google introduces its new self-driving prototype car at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif.

