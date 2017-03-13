California Says Autonomous Vehicles D...

California Says Autonomous Vehicles Don't Need Human Drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Transport Topics

California relaxed several rules on self-driving cars as the state tries to maintain its status as a leading test bed for the future of transportation. The state's Department of Motor Vehicles released proposed regulations March 10 for autonomous vehicles, dropping an earlier requirement that a human driver had to be present while testing on public roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Medic14261 57
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 7 hr Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Luke A 213
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb '17 Earl 2
Makayla Ramsey Feb '17 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb '17 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC