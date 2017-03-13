California Says Autonomous Vehicles Don't Need Human Drivers
California relaxed several rules on self-driving cars as the state tries to maintain its status as a leading test bed for the future of transportation. The state's Department of Motor Vehicles released proposed regulations March 10 for autonomous vehicles, dropping an earlier requirement that a human driver had to be present while testing on public roads.
