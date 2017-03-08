California Catholic high school makes...

California Catholic high school makes millions from Snapchat investment

A California Catholic high school did away with future car washes and pizza kit sales March 2 when the $15,000 investment it made with Snap Inc., the company that developed the messaging app Snapchat, sold shares to the public and the school stepped into a windfall of at least $24 million.

