Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies onstage
Boston's drummer Sib Hashian - who not only had one of the greatest afros in history, but was likely one of the most air-drummed musicians ever - died onstage Wednesday. Hashian's son Adam reportedly told TMZ the 67-year-old was performing with Boston on a Legends of Rock cruise when he suddenly collapsed during the band's set.
