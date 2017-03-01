5 California Things to Know for Today

5 California Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

High school in Mountain View that invested in Snap in 2012 makes millions of dollars from initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. Film academy president tells members there's much to be proud of after this year's ceremony but changes will be made to avoid repeat of botched announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Full 15
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 16 hr MAGA2016 46
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Wed innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Wed Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC