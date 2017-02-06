ZeroStack Unveils 3-part Strategy for Self-Driving Clouds
ZeroStack, a start-up based in Mountain View, California focused on self-driving private clouds, unveiled its roadmap and first suite of artificial intelligence capabilities derived from machine learning. ZeroStack's intelligent cloud platform collects operational data and leverages machine learning to help customers make decisions about capacity planning, troubleshooting and optimized placement of applications.
