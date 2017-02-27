Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to...

Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to honor Merle Haggard

This Oct. 23, 2016 file photo shows country legend Willie Nelson performing at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View, Calif. Fellow country singer Merle Haggard will be honored a year after his death with an all-star concert featuring his longtime friend and duet partner Willie Nelson as well as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and John Mellencamp.

