Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, more to honor Merle Haggard
This Oct. 23, 2016 file photo shows country legend Willie Nelson performing at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View, Calif. Fellow country singer Merle Haggard will be honored a year after his death with an all-star concert featuring his longtime friend and duet partner Willie Nelson as well as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and John Mellencamp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|7 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|tutu
|41
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mon
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC