Western Sydney University and ProQuest Team to Offer eTextbooks to Students
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ A ground-breaking collaboration between Western Sydney University and ProQuest provides digital textbooks for commencing university students through the University's library, reducing the cost of education to students and increasing access to required learning materials. One of the world's largest initiatives of its kind, Western Sydney University is differentiating itself from other universities by making etextbooks from 60 academic publishers available to students via Ebook Central, ProQuest's innovative new ebook platform.
