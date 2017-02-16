Watch Drive.ai's car drive itself on a dark, rainy night - Roadshow
In this video, Drive.ai shows how its sophisticated self-driving technology handles a dark, rainy night in a suburban neighborhood. Solving self-driving means taking into account not only cars, pedestrians and bicycles on the roads, but also the wide range of weather conditions that human drivers deal with every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheSMSGuide Blog.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC