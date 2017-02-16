Watch Drive.ai's car drive itself on ...

Watch Drive.ai's car drive itself on a dark, rainy night - Roadshow

In this video, Drive.ai shows how its sophisticated self-driving technology handles a dark, rainy night in a suburban neighborhood. Solving self-driving means taking into account not only cars, pedestrians and bicycles on the roads, but also the wide range of weather conditions that human drivers deal with every day.

