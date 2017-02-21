UK consortium says firms should justi...

UK consortium says firms should justify executive salaries

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: This Is Money

The Purposeful Company Task Force - backed by executives, investment managers and the Bank of England - argues wages should be less focused on short-term share performance. The endowment fund of St Francis High School in Mountain View, California, invested in the messaging app after its 2011 launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 hr latinohorny 9
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
Facebook to shut down the entire website Fri Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC