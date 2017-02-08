TurboTax takes a hit as American taxpayers drag their feet on returns
TurboTax takes a hit as American taxpayers drag their feet on returns The company lowered its outlook for quarterly revenue, operating income and earnings. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kNWLhF File photo taken in 2013 shows a copy of Intuit's popular TurboTax tax-preparation software held by a customer at a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|10 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC