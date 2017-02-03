Sunnyvale: Verizon store robbery suspects arrested

Two East Palo Alto men were arrested Thursday night after reportedly robbing a Verizon store at gunpoint and then getting into a brief car and foot chase with police, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Police say the robbery occurred about 7:54 p.m. at the store in the 100 block of East El Camino Real when two masked men walked into the store.

