Sunnyvale: Verizon store robbery susp...

Sunnyvale: Verizon store robbery suspects arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Two East Palo Alto men were arrested Thursday night after reportedly robbing a Verizon store at gunpoint and then getting into a brief car and foot chase with police, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Police say the robbery occurred about 7:54 p.m. at the store in the 100 block of East El Camino Real when two masked men walked into the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey Fri Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Fri Concerned in Cali... 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC