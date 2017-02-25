South Bay prepares to start clean-energy alternative
South Bay cities in the coming weeks will be flipping the on switch for a new clean-energy alternative that is being presented as a rival to PG&E. The new utility -- Silicon Valley Clean Energy -- is set to roll out in the coming months.
