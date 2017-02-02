Sharp metal pieces in smokeless tobac...

Sharp metal pieces in smokeless tobacco prompt recall

Sharp metal pieces in smokeless tobacco prompt recall Complaints came out of eight states, the company said, with no injuries reported. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Bnlx Skoal smokeless tobacco is seen on display at a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif in this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo, The company behind Skoal, Copenhagen, and other smokeless tobacco brands issued a recall this week after complaints that foreign metal objects, some sharp, were found in some cans of certain tobacco products across six states.

