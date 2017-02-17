School district cuts list of new boun...

School district cuts list of new boundary plans

The Mountain View Whisman School District inched its way toward a consensus on new school enrollment boundaries, following a marathon six-hour committee meeting. The district's Student Attendance Area Task Force agreed at its Feb. 4 meeting to scrap four of the eight proposals designed to re-balance enrollment among campuses, create a boundary for the new Slater Elementary, and reduce the number of families who are zoned for schools miles away from home.

